



Buoyed by the product innovation and development from its subsidiary Raddef, homegrown telecom gear maker HFCL (Formerly Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited) said that it has amplified its strategic focus towards radar technologies





In a stock exchange filing company said that its subsidiary Raddef Private Limited which specialises in radars and RF solutions, has developed a series of surveillance radars utilising Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology, known for its high accuracy, low power consumption and interference resistance.





FMCW radars are versatile, with applications ranging from border security to weather forecasting and navigation systems. Their ability to measure distance and velocity simultaneously makes them essential for various modern applications. These radars are designed to be portable and adaptable for use in diverse and challenging environments.





In addition, company is also advancing in the development of drone detection radar, a crucial component in contemporary drone detection systems.





The company said that its research extends to various radar technologies, including Doppler Weather Radars, Threat Emulators, LTE-based Passive Radars, Fog and Foliage Penetration Radars, Coastal Surveillance Radars, Avalanche Detection Radars, Altimeters, and more. These systems cater to the operational needs of different sectors and domains.





The global market for surveillance radars is projected to grow from $6.87 billion to $12 billion by 2030.





“We embark on a transformative journey, driven by a vision to fortify national security and innovation. Our foray into ground surveillance radars, drone detection radars, and a spectrum of advanced radar solutions reflects our commitment to empowering defence and security forces with cutting-edge technology,” said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL.





“These radars, with their diverse applications across sectors, symbolise our dedication to safeguarding the present and shaping a secure future for our nation. Our strategic investment of 90% in Raddef Private Limited underscores HFCL's commitment to fostering Make-in-India technology, solidifying our position as a trusted partner in the defence communication domain,” he added.





India, accounting for 3.7% of global military spending, ranks as the third-highest military spender in the world, following the U.S. and China. This positions HFCL for significant opportunities in the Indian Defence tech space, said the company.





Aligned with the government's Make in India policy, HFCL said it aims to contribute to modernising the country's military capabilities through its indigenous defence tech innovations.







