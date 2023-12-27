



The Union Home Ministry on December 27 declared the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir Masarat Alam faction (MLJK-MA) as an 'unlawful association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA)





Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the organisation and its members were involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.





Taking to X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, “The ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA is declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA. This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K."





Adding more, he wrote, “The PM @narendramodi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law."





In 2010, Alam was among the main organisers of anti-India protests in the Valley. Following the protests, he, along with other leaders, was arrested under PSA (Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act), but later released in 2015 by the Mehbooba Mufti-led government. This led to the friction between the PDP and BJP coalition in the Valley.





Who Is Masarat Alam?





Led by Masarat Alam, the successor of the late Syed Ali Shah Geelani and incumbent Hurriyat Conference chairman, the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir is a separatist organisation.





Masarat Alam is currently in Jail and has been under detention for almost 13 years now.





Though he was released after the late Syed Ali Shah Geelani requested the release of political prisoners, Alam was again detained after Pakistani flags were waved during protests organised by him. As per reports by Alam allegedly orchestrated protests from jail in 2016 after meeting some people.





UAPA Implication On MLJK-MA:





With UAPA imposed on MLJK-MA, the organisation will now be subject to the stipulations and penalties outlined in the UAPA Act. These can include a ban on its activities, confiscation of property, and criminal penalties for its members.







