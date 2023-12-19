



A parliamentary panel has suggested the Indian Navy implement a standard tender document, conduct annual reviews of X-Engine stock levels, and initiate processes for procurement, maintenance, reuse, and decommissioning of X-Engines used in SS class ships.





The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Indian Parliament has released its Eighty First Report on the procurement of X-Engines for the Indian Navy, highlighting several issues and making recommendations for improvement. The report is based on a paragraph in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report of 2022 relating to the Ministry of Defence.





Indian Navy's X-Engine Management: A Call For Overhaul





X-Engines serve as the main propulsion plant for the Indian Navy's SS class of ships, which are missile corvettes. These engines have a limited lifespan and require replacement after a specific number of running hours. The report emphasizes the critical role played by X-Engines in achieving the high navigational speeds required by these ships.





Inventory Management Issues





The PAC report raises concerns regarding the inventory holding of X-Engines, specifically the non-consideration of decommissioned ships while placing orders and non-adherence to stock levels prescribed under Navy Instructions (NI) 2006. The report highlights instances where X-Engines earmarked for decommissioned ships were not excluded from contracts, leading to excess stock.





Recommendations For Improvement





To address these issues, the PAC recommends that the Indian Navy prepare a standard tender document and conduct a thorough and timely review of X-Engine stock levels annually for all depots. This review should initiate the process for procurement, maintenance, reuse, disposal, or decommissioning of X-Engines as appropriate, ensuring compliance with NI-2006 guidelines.





The committee also suggests that future procurements should be based on actual needs, while maintaining a plan for contingencies and crises, keeping the national interest paramount. Additionally, the Indian Navy is advised to consider including a clause in the Request for Proposal (RFP) allowing for adjustments in the number of items at the time of the final order, if not already included.





The PAC's report highlights the importance of effective inventory management and procurement practices for critical components like X-Engines. By implementing the recommended measures, the Indian Navy can ensure the operational readiness of its SS class ships and optimize resource utilization.







