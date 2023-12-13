



The Indian Navy will be inducting a Fast Attack Craft, INS Tarmugli on 14 Dec 2023 in a ceremonial commissioning ceremony at Naval Dockyard, Vishakhapatnam. The ship has a unique distinction of having served under the flag of two nations with three names during her distinguished service till date.





Commissioned in the Indian Navy as INS Tillanchang, a Trinkat Class ship, she was in active service till 2006, and thereafter gifted to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) by the Govt of India, as part of diplomatic outreach in the IOR.





The ship was commissioned into MNDF as MCGS Huravee on 16 April 2006, and served there till its decommissioning in May 2023. The ship was returned to the Indian Navy, which also provided an in-service Waterjet Fast Attack Craft, INS Tarmugli, to MNDF as the new MCGS Huravee.





After detailed examination of the returned ship, a decision was taken to refurbish, repair and re-induct her into the force levels of the Indian Navy. The ship has undergone extensive repair and upgradation by the Indian Navy at Naval Dockyard, Vishakhapatnam, over the last six months, and is scheduled to be commissioned as ‘INS Tarmugli’ on 14 Dec 2023 at Visakhapatnam. Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel will be the Chief Guest for the commissioning ceremony.







