



Tel Aviv: Israeli forces struck 300 Hamas targets in Gaza in the last 24 hours, including air and naval strikes, and face to face battles, the Israel Defence Forces said on Wednesday morning.





Dozens of terrorists were killed, the IDF added.





Targets included a building in Khan Yunis which served as a headquarters and weapons storage facility. Weapons seized by Israeli forces included ammunition, explosive charges, and 20 mortar shells.





Also destroyed was a position from which Hamas fired rockets at Israel on Tuesday.





The IDF also said on Wednesday morning that aircraft attacked a series of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in response to rocket fire.





At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.







