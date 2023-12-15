An illustration of ISRO's Lunar lander / Crew Module which is proposed to be launched in 2040





Over the last three years, ISRO has been steadily leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Space domain, adapting with fast-paced technological developments in these areas, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said today. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning solutions are being developed for Launch Vehicles, Spacecraft Operations, Big Data Analytics, Space Robotics, Space Traffic Management, among others, he said.





The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.





Dr Jitendra Singh said, the projects and programmes in the domains of Artificial Intelligence being undertaken by Department of Space are at different stages of feasibility studies and implementation. Major ones include –





Launch vehicle and spacecrafts mission trajectory design and autonomous operations;

Launch vehicle and satellites health monitoring and prediction from the telemetry data;

Satellite Data Processing for Resource mapping, weather prediction, disaster prediction, geo-intelligence (object and change detection), Precision agriculture, Agroforestry etc.

Humanoid robots and chatbots

Space Robotics and smart manufacturing in space





Dr Jitendra Singh said, collaborative efforts between ISRO and Institutions like IITs, IISc are involved in development of a few niche AI applications.





Dr Jitendra Singh said, the development and implementation of Artificial Intelligence solutions are being incorporated in various ongoing projects & programmes of ISRO, based on technical feasibility and mission objectives. The costing of these AI solutions is subsumed within the overall funds allocated to the respective projects/programmes. Major ones include the Gaganyaan Program, recently accomplished Chandrayaan -3 mission, Operational Launch vehicle and Spacecraft programmes, Earth Observation data analysis, etc.





Dr Jitendra Singh said, the major achievements and outcomes of Artificial Intelligence in terms of enhancing Space exploration include –





Satellite data analysis and processing of India’s remote sensing, meteorological, communication, navigation satellites

Delivery of Earth Observation applications – Crop Yield prediction, Weather Forecasting and Nowcasting, Disaster forecasting, Land Use Land Cover Maps, Urban expansion planning, Detection of encroachment, built-up, settlement, urban waterbodies, forest cover changes, roads, dams, ships, vessels etc.

Interplanetary missions – Chandrayaan and Mars missions, including orbit manoeuvring and soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 including identification of the landing site.





Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Department of Space is taking several steps to adopt Artificial Intelligence solutions at a faster pace in Space domain, across ISRO Centres and encouraging the private sector as well. Cross-centre endeavours are being undertaken to enable technical exchange on advances in AI technology and its applications in Space domain. Some of the initiatives being discussed in the long term include the feasibility of setting-up of dedicated labs for AI, upskilling employees in the AI technologies through the Skill Development Programme at respective centres and organization of various national level AI events/workshops/conferences/seminar.







