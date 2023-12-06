



Waziristan: A Pakistan army personnel was killed in an exchange of fire between troops and terrorists in the South Waziristan district, ARY News reported quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).





The ISPR said in a statement that an exchange of fire took place between troops and terrorists in the Sararogha area of the South Waziristan district.





The army troops encountered the terrorists and during the intense fire exchange that followed, Sepoy Ahmed Ali from Charsada was killed.





ARY News reported that a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate terrorists in the area.





Last month, eight terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Sararogha area.





According to ISPR, the security forces conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the area after reports of the presence of terrorists, ARY News reported.





The slain terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well the innocent civilians, the daily noted, adding that arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the scene of the firefight.







