



Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night arrived in Dubai to attend the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) Summit.





He will be participating in the World Climate Action Summit of the COP28, scheduled on December 1.





As PM Modi landed at Dubai airport, the excited members of the Indian diaspora, waiting outside a hotel, sang 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' and chanted slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', as well as 'Vande Mataram'.





Following his arrival, PM Modi took to his social media X and said that he is looking forward to the proceedings of the Summit, aimed at creating a better planet.





"Landed in Dubai to take part in the COP-28 Summit. Looking forward to the proceedings of the Summit, which are aimed at creating a better planet," he said.





PM Modi will address the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit in the United Arab Emirates and participate in the three high-level side events, of which two will be co-hosted by India.





Moreover, the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson shared a video message on X, giving an overview of his action-packed programme tomorrow.





He said that the World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of COP28, adding that it will start in the morning with the opening events of this high-level climate event.





"The prime minister will deliver his address. But after he attends a special event hosted by the UAE on transforming climate finance, subsequently, the prime minister will host with the UAE an event...that will look at green credits, which is an initiative that the PM has a personal interest in.





Bagchi further said that in this course, a mass number of bilateral will happen during the day.





In his departure statement ahead of the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, PM Modi also noted that the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration also included concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development.





The visit of PM Modi to Dubai comes at the invitation of the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





"I am travelling to Dubai to attend the World Climate Action Summit of the COP-28 on December 1, 2023. I am happy to see that this significant event is being held under the Presidency of the UAE, which has been an important partner for India in the field of climate action," the Prime Minister said in his departure statement.COP28, which stands for the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), is taking place in Dubai, UAE, from November 30 to December 12 this year.





Delegates from almost 200 nations will be present at the summit, including world leaders like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in Dubai later today.







