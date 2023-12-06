



New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet in honour of Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.





She received the Kenyan President and welcomed him at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and stressed that the waters of the Indian Ocean have connected the people of India and Kenya for centuries.





Emphasising India-Kenya friendship, President Murmu said, "Our friendship has matured into a robust bilateral relationship, underpinned by significant economic collaboration across various sectors including trade, education, and technology."





She further extended joy to note that the 80,000-strong Indian-origin community in Kenya is well integrated there, both socially and economically.





"They are proud Kenyans, even as they have upheld Indian culture and values. This bears testimony to the inclusive character of Kenyan society," she added.





India is one of Kenya's largest trading partners and among the largest sources of investment in Kenya, she emphasised.





Many Indian companies have made Kenya their base for their operations in East Africa, further stressing that India's private sector is keen to invest in Kenya.





Moreover, the Indian government is committed to being a dependable partner in Kenya's developmental journey.





Murmu further said that India and Kenya share common views on major global issues, and cooperate closely in regional and multilateral fora such as the United Nations.





Highlighting the African Union's inclusion in the G20 as a full member, she said, "We are very happy that under India's Presidency, the African Union has been included in G20 as a full member. Both leaders agreed that there are many other multilateral forums through which our two countries can work together."





The President further emphasised that the two countries must work together, not only for the well-being and progress of our people but also for the citizens of the Global South.





Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and Kenya will continue to explore new opportunities to realise the full potential of economic cooperation between two nations. He stressed that India has remained a trusted and committed development partner for Kenya.





Addressing a joint press meet with Kenyan President William Ruto, Prime Minister Modi announced that India has decided to provide a line of credit of USD 250 million to Kenya for modernizing its agricultural sector.





Earlier, Kenyan President William Ruto, who is in India on a state visit, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi on Tuesday.





He was also accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. William Ruto also inspected a Guard of Honour. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi welcomed the Kenyan President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.







