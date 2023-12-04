



Karachi: Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) (A freedom-based political party working for the freedom of Sindhu Desh) marked National Sindhi Cultural Day with widespread protests demanding a stop in illegal immigration as well as release of missing persons of Sindh allegedly kidnaped by Pakistani forces.





Different rallies were held in Karachi, Hyderabad, Kotri, Tando Jam, Kandiāro and Sehwan cities, according to a press release by JSFM.





The participants were seen holding the national Sindhi flags, banners and posters. They were protesting against illegal immigration to Sindh and demanding the removal of all immigrants from Sindh; the release of all missing persons kidnapped by Pakistani forces.





They also asked for the dismissal of the scheme of Bahria Town, and to stop the forced conversion of Sindhi Hindu girls. The participants appealed to Amnesty International, Human Rights Organizations and other international forums to notice their demands.





JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro and other Central office bearers Zubair Sindhi, Amar Azadi, Sodho Sindhi, Hafeez Deshi and Pirah Sindhu stated in their joint message that Sain G.M. Sayed (father of Sindhi nation and symbol of Sindhi freedom struggle) founded the base of cultural activities in 1966 by creating a cultural forum: Bazm i Sofya i Sindh. Sayed visited all over Sindh and held cultural conferences and the participants wore Sindhi Cultural dress to highlight their culture.





G.M. Sayed introduced Sindh philosophy Paigham-i-Sindh in those cultural events and discussed the basis of Sindhi cultural though: love, non-violence, coexistence, non-alignment, and right of self-determination.





Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) argues that no nation can be formed on a religious basis. Instead, it should be formed on the basis of its society, traditions, culture, history and other living facts. The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement re-enforced their demands for the freedom of Sindhu Desh,







