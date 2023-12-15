



New Delhi: Lauding ties between the nations, Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Nguyen Thanh Hai, has said that both countries are comprehensive strategic partners with each other.





He noted that as strategic partners, there is a lot of potential for the relationship to prosper.





"India and Vietnam are comprehensive strategic partners to each other and there's a lot of potential for our relationship to prosper," the Ambassador of Vietnam to India told ANI.





Speaking further, he also stressed that connectivity has also been strengthened between the two countries.





"Connectivity between the two countries has been strengthened with a lot of people travelling to either country... With a very good political relationship, it's about time to translate our political relationship into an effective comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.





The ties between India and Vietnam have remained cordial and friendly.





Recently, in November, the Embassy of India in Hanoi, the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, as well as several state governments from North East India orchestrated the North East India Festival (NEIF).





Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, undertook an official visit to Vietnam last month to take part in the third edition of the festival held in Ho Chi Minh City.





The event also welcomed ministerial and senior official delegations from various North Eastern States of India.





During his visit, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh engaged in a bilateral meeting with Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. Furthermore, he took the opportunity to interact with members of the Indian community residing in Ho Chi Minh City, External Affairs Ministery release said.







