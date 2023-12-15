London: In a notable event organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation in London, UK parliamentarians came together to celebrate the achievements of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The 'Namaste London: Resurgence of a New India' event not only acknowledged India's progress but also honoured the significant contributions of the Indian Diaspora to both their host and home countries.





The event, attended by cross-party UK parliamentarians and diaspora leaders, included the UK launch of 'Igniting Collective Goodness: Mann Ki Baat@100,' capturing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dialogue with the nation since October 2014. Additionally, the book 'Heartfelt: The Legacy of Faith -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sikhs' by the NID Foundation was unveiled, showcasing the diverse dimensions of India's cultural tapestry.





Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami was among those who addressed the event.





Member of Parliament from Sutton and Cheam, Paul Stuart Scully, expressed his pride in the strong relationship between the UK and Indian families and communities. Drawing from his own Indian minority heritage, he emphasised the values of philanthropy and entrepreneurship instilled in him, emphasizing continuous learning from Indian friends.





"I've seen first-hand how the UK and Indian families and communities work so well together. I'm, in fact, the product of an Indian minority myself," he told ANI.





Scully, who serves as the tech minister, highlighted the parallel growth of Bengaluru and London as digital hubs, fostering collaboration in startups, scale-ups, and entrepreneurship.





"As the tech minister, I was in Bengaluru earlier this year at the G20 Digital Tech Ministers' meetings, and I found out that Bengaluru was the fastest-growing digital hub in the world. Number two was London," he added.





He commended Prime Minister Modi for energising India and fortifying the UK-India relationship, further strengthened by the presence of the UK's first prime minister of Indian heritage, Rishi Sunak.





"Prime Minister Modi, he really energises India, he energises the relationship between the UK and India, obviously helped by our first prime minister of Indian heritage, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as well. That really helps to bind us together, our communities and businesses together," Scully also said.





When queried about the social structure in India under Modi's leadership, Scully affirmed that the dynamism and energy of a new India, driven by imagination and innovation, have brought people together.





"What I've seen of the structure around the country in India, it has brought people together under that sort of energy. That dynamism of a new India really is powering ahead to not only be one of the world's leading economies but towards helping in the developing world as well. That can only happen through imagination and innovation, but dynamism and energy. And Prime Minister Modi has really helped drive that," he also said,





Councillor Ramji Kanji Chauhan, Mayor of Harrow Weald, emphasised the positive changes in India's political landscape under Modi's leadership, aiming for a better quality of life for its citizens.





"I think in the political aspect, it's (India) changed a lot for the people. And that can only be good when you can change things to make a difference for the people in that country, to make sure they live better, eat better and work together better. I think that's the best thing anybody can do," Chauhan said.





Lord German, a current member of the House of Lords, applauded India's heightened position on the world stage, acknowledging its leadership not only economically but also socially and culturally.





"Well, there's no doubt that the position of India on the world stage is now much greater than it was nine years ago. It is taking a lead in many areas, not just economically, but also socially and culturally as well. I think there is clearly a big dramatic shift in the economy as ideas thinking, dramatic new developments in terms of production and being able to manufacture globally and export globally," he said.





He commended India's contributions to the understanding of diversity and different cultures, reflecting positively on the UK-India relationship.





"But also, I'm very much keen on what India has been able to contribute to the world in our understanding of diversity, our understanding of different cultures, our understanding of ourselves as we get reflected through the views of other people. And I congratulate India. It is certainly on the move. It's in the centre part of the world stage. So thank you very much for all you're doing," Lord German added.





Baroness Manzila Pola Uddin, a member of the House of Lords for 25 years, expressed gratitude to India, particularly for its support during Bangladesh's war of independence.





"First of all, I want to express my gratitude to India. As someone who was born in Bangladesh, who experienced the war of independence in Bangladesh, I think that we are forever full of gratitude and respect for India standing by Bangladesh," she said.





She stressed the importance of India continuing its development of inclusive relationships, both abroad and within its borders, fostering community cohesion and respect for diversity.





"The UK has an incredibly strong relationship, not only bilateral but also in communities. I think that India must continue its development of the inclusive relationship, not just abroad but also in India itself, which values community cohesion, respect for one another, regardless of what religion, what faith or none that people have," said Baroness Manzila.





Commenting on woman empowerment in India under Modi's leadership, Baroness Manzila highlighted the significant positions held by Indian women across various sectors.





"I want to say how much the position of Indian women across different sectors has been something, a standard bearer, something that many women would aspire to. Women are leading many institutions. That has, of course, not been reflected in the parliamentary process," she said.





While acknowledging progress, she emphasized the need for further representation in parliamentary processes, endorsing the critical 33 per cent designation of seats for women to achieve equality.





"Therefore, the 33 per cent designation of seats is absolutely critical because it then upholds the values and the standards of wanting to achieve equality. Because without mothers, without sisters, without women, I think that our democratic deficit is something unhelpful, certainly not to be respected," the Baroness also said.





"Charting Goodwill: India's Global Odyssey" event celebrated the incredible contributions of the Indian diaspora to their host and home countries, as well as for playing a crucial role in shaping the global agenda.





This iconic event also strengthened India's cultural, literary, political, and economic bonds across the world and contributed to nation-building.





The event brought together around 100 distinguished dignitaries, including prominent politicians from the UK, the most respected spiritual and religious leaders from all communities, and influential members of the Indian Diaspora, to further strengthen the bilateral relations of India with the United Kingdom, galvanise the Indian Diaspora's role in the nation's progress, and accelerate India's efforts towards world peace and global wellness.







