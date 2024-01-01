



iDEX-DIO signs 300th contract for Defence Innovation in the niche field of Design and Development of Advanced Gallium Nitride Semiconductors





Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), the flagship initiative of the Department of Defence Production, has reached a milestone with the signing of its 300th contract. The contract relates to the design and development of advanced Gallium Nitride Semiconductors which is essential for the next generation of wireless transmitters in defence applications ranging from radars to EW (Electronics Warfare) jammers. Currently, almost all GaN components are imported being a sensitive and cutting-edge technology whose export is controlled and restricted by many countries. The proposal aims to design, develop and manufacture GaN components for defence in India using completely indigenous GaN technology. This would significantly enhance the indigenous design & development capability, paving way for immense potential in the defence sector including exports.





The contract was signed by Additional Secretary (Defence Industries Production) & CEO/DIO T Natarajan with M/s Agnit Semiconductors Private Limited in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane and other senior civil & military officials of Ministry of Defence in New Delhi on December 01, 2023. The iDEX achieved the milestone within nine month of the signing of its 200th contract with a winner of the Indian Navy Prime challenge launched under the SPRINT initiative on February 15, 2023. The 150th Contract of iDEX was signed in December, 2022.





In his address, the Defence Secretary lauded the innovators on their success and reiterated the need for accelerated development of indigenous technologies. He complimented iDEX on the signing of the 300th contract and asked the Officials to maintain the impressive tempo of connecting innovators with the Defence Sector.





In another development, continuing with the commitment towards 'Make in India' initiative and iDEX being a ‘path to procurement’ for the innovators, BEL signed a procurement contract with the iDEX Winner M/s Blurgs Innovations Private Limited for their solution TRIDENT, which is an intelligent maritime domain awareness tool with a robust solution designed to enhance maritime security. This solution assists in building superior maritime domain awareness by relying on anomalous detection and would aid in quicker decision making. This is a first procurement order placed by a Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) under the iDEX scheme.





The iDEX framework was launched by the Prime Minister in 2018 with the objective to provide a platform of co-creation and co-development in the defence sector, engage start-ups and develop defence and aerospace set up in the country. The iDEX is being implemented by the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), established under the Department of Defence Production.





Within a short span of time iDEX, which has also been awarded the prestigious Prime Minister Award for Public Policy in Innovation Category for the year 2021, has emerged as a game changer in the defence eco-system through its flagship programs like DISC, Prime and Open Challenges (OC). iDEX has been able to build the required momentum and generate a critical mass of start-ups in the defence sector. It has also been able to generate thousands of jobs and attract India’s talent back to the country.







