



Indian Space Start-Up InspeCity Space Labs Private Limited has sent its Green Impulse TrAnsmitter (GITA) on PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission's POEM-3.





InspeCity builds orbital transfer vehicles (OTVs) powered by a green propulsion system that will deliver satellites to their respective orbits.





The OTV will remain in its orbit, dock on to a customer satellite when necessary and carry out life-extension services which include, external inspections, refuelling, re-positioning, repairs and end of life de-orbiting, etc.







