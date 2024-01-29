



Rolls-Royce announced a seven-year deal with Azad Engineering to manufacture and supply critical components for military aircraft engines. The deal will help Azad Engineering enter the global supply chain for Rolls-Royce reported Zee Business

Azad Engineering is based in Hyderabad, India. Rolls-Royce says that sourcing complex components from India for aero-engine programs will help advance the goal of capability creation in the country.





"It is informed that Rolls-Royce signs long-term contract of seven years with Azad Engineering Limited to produce/Supply critical engine parts for their Defence / Military Aircraft engines," said a communication to the BSE.





Azad Engineering is one of the key manufacturers of qualified product lines, supplying global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the energy, aerospace, defence, and oil and gas industries, manufacturing highly engineered, complex, and mission- and life-critical components.





AEL has advanced manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Telangana, capable of producing high-precision forged and machined components, and two large manufacturing facilities are in the pipeline.







