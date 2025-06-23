



The Indian Navy is set to commission its latest stealth guided missile frigate, INS Tamal, on July 1, 2025, at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia. This 125-meter-long, 3,900-tonne warship represents a significant milestone as the last major naval platform to be imported from a foreign shipyard, marking a shift toward greater indigenisation in Indian naval shipbuilding.





The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, with several senior Indian and Russian defence officials in attendance.





INS Tamal is the eighth Krivak-class frigate to be inducted into the Indian Navy over the past two decades and is the second ship of the upgraded Tushil class, which succeeds the earlier Talwar and Teg classes.





The ship is a product of close Indo-Russian collaboration, featuring 26% indigenous components, including the BrahMos long-range supersonic cruise missile system capable of striking both sea and land targets.





It also incorporates an array of advanced Indian and Russian technologies, such as vertical launched surface-to-air missiles, an improved 100mm gun, heavyweight torpedoes, anti-submarine rocket systems, and a comprehensive suite of surveillance and fire control radars.





The warship's combat capabilities are further enhanced by network-centric warfare systems and an advanced electronic warfare suite, ensuring high survivability and operational effectiveness in multi-dimensional maritime conflict. With a top speed exceeding 30 knots and a high tonnage-to-firepower ratio, INS Tamal is positioned as a formidable asset in the Indian Navy's Western Fleet, known as the 'Sword Arm' of the force.





The construction of INS Tamal was meticulously overseen by an Indian team stationed in Kaliningrad, under the guidance of the Directorate of Ship Production at Naval Headquarters. The crew, consisting of over 250 personnel, has undergone extensive training in challenging winter conditions in Russia to ensure operational readiness.





Symbolically, the name 'Tamal' refers to the mythical sword wielded by Indra, the king of the gods, and the ship's mascot reflects a blend of Indian and Russian heritage, drawing inspiration from both Jambavant, the immortal bear king of Indian mythology, and the Eurasian brown bear, Russia's national animal.





As part of a broader contract, India is also constructing two similar frigates—designated as the Triput class—at Goa Shipyard Limited with Russian technology transfer, furthering indigenous warship-building capabilities. Upon completion of this series, the Indian Navy will operate ten ships with commonality in equipment, weapons, and sensors across four related classes, enhancing operational synergy and logistical efficiency.





INS Tamal stands as a testament to the evolving strength of the Indian Navy and the enduring partnership between India and Russia, embodying both technological advancement and strategic collaboration.





Agencies







