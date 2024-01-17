



Aerospace and defence PSU Bharat Electronics on Wednesday announced that it had received two orders amounting to ₹1,034.31 crore since its last disclosure on December 26. The company received a order worth ₹695 crore from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, for supply of spares related to missile systems.





The Bangalore-based company had also received an order worth ₹339.31 crore, related to Combat Management System, Composite Communication System, Transmit / Receive Modules, Mobile Autonomous Stabilization System and other spares / services. Its cumulative orders are now up to ₹27,647.31 crore for the current fiscal year 2023-24.





In December last year, the company had received orders worth ₹2,673 crore from Goa Shipyard Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd for supplying 14 types of sensors for Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPV). The equipment, BEL added, was being manufactured as part of the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' program.





BEL, one of the sixteen PSUs under the Union Ministry of Defence and primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for ground and aerospace applications. It also develops Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT). It is primarily owned by the central government (66%), Mutual funds and UTI (14%), Foreign institutional investors (6%), individual investors (5%) and insurance companies (4%).







