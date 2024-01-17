



India is rapidly becoming 'self-reliant' in the defence sector. Many countries of the world have now started showing interest in India's weapon systems. The latest example of this is the 'Pinaka' Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL). Two South American countries are showing interest in it. At the same time, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is also working on developing such rockets, which will be able to hit targets at a distance of 120 and 200 kilometers.





Pinaka has also been exported to Armenia earlier MBRL: Pinaka weapon system is named after the bow of Lord Shiva. It has been developed by DRDO. Defence officials have said in this regard, 'We have already exported Pinaka MBRL to Armenia. Seeing its capabilities, two South American countries have also shown interest in the Pinaka weapon system. He has said that DRDO has now started the work of developing two types of long-range rockets. It also has versions capable of hitting targets up to 120 km and 200 km.





Existing rockets can hit targets up to 75 to 80 kilometers: DRDO is going to produce and develop new rockets by increasing its participation in both private and public sector industries. The existing rockets will be able to hit targets up to 75 to 80 kilometers away. Defence officials have said that DRDO is now busy working on long-range rockets. Which can be fired from the same launchers which are already in service in the Indian Army. This is also going to help in saving costs.





Private sector companies expected to be involved in the project: Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher is an indigenous weapon system developed by DRDO in partnership with private and public sector units. Launcher vehicles are manufactured by the TATA Group and Larsen & Toubro. Whereas, the rockets are being manufactured by Solar Industries and Munitions India Limited only. Private sector companies are also expected to be involved in the new rocket project.







