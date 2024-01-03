China's DF-31 long-range, road-mobile, solid-fuel rocket intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)





Accordingly to Indian website WION, Chinese scientists is said to have unveiled a sophisticated electronic warfare weapon amidst the backdrop of escalating death tolls in the ongoing wars. The newly designed weapon, as described by the scientists, possesses the capability to launch multiple focused beams of electromagnetic waves from a single antenna. This enables simultaneous targeting of various objects in the sky, sea, or on land, disrupting their operations.





The hazardous potential of the weapon came to light through laboratory tests conducted on its miniaturized version. The tests unveiled its capability to operate at high power, emitting electromagnetic waves across a broad frequency range. This revelation underscores the weapon's effectiveness and raises concerns about its potential impact.





The Chinese weapon's formidable capabilities include the ability to thwart anti-jamming techniques, such as frequency hopping, employed by enemy radar or communication devices. Even in the face of these countermeasures, the Chinese weapon remains effective in suppression.





The research team, led by Professor Jiang Weixiang of Southeast University in Nanjing, has detailed the weapon's manufacturing methods, key algorithms, and design concepts in a peer-reviewed paper published in the November issue of the Journal of the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China.





In their published findings, the scientists anticipate significant changes in future warfare, characterized by intense competition in the electromagnetic spectrum battlefield between opposing forces. This suggests a shift in the dynamics of warfare, emphasizing the critical role of electronic warfare capabilities in modern conflicts.





In the evolving landscape of electronic warfare, less advanced countries face the potential of losing control over the electromagnetic spectrum even before yielding territorial ground. The research team, led by Professor Jiang Weixiang from Southeast University in Nanjing, emphasized in their published paper that relinquishing control of the electromagnetic spectrum would inevitably result in the loss of air and sea control.





In response to this evolving threat, the researchers argued that electronic countermeasure systems need to possess multifunctional, multi-target countermeasures, and broadband capabilities to adapt to high-intensity confrontational environments. They underscored the importance of countering this new weapon's capabilities.





Currently, the majority of electronic warfare equipment in use is designed for continuous suppression and high power against targets in relatively similar directions. Examples include electronic warfare pods deployed on aircraft like the US F-15 and F-16, or Russian MiG-27 and MiG-29 fighter jets. The researchers' insights shed light on the need for advanced and versatile electronic countermeasure systems in the face of evolving electronic warfare capabilities.





However, news items of this nature from China has to taken with a pinch of salt, especially with regard to the design & development, commissioning/deployment of new high-tech/sophisticated weapons, as Chinese propaganda arm is known to spread a profusion of fake news and propaganda pieces in the main stream media.







