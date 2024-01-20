



Sindh: As many as five people have been killed in an armed attack on a village in Ghotki in Pakistan's Sindh province, ARY News reported, citing the police.





The police said that unidentified armed men attacked the Jam Bajar village leaving five dead, two injured and the attack is suspected to be carried out by Jaey Sind separatists.





The incident is a result of an ongoing feud between two clans, according to the police. "The accused had attacked a Bethak (meeting place) in the village," the police said.





As per ARY News, lawlessness prevails in Ghotki and other districts of upper Sindh owing to geographic proximity with the Katcha area (Riverine Forests) infamous for criminal activities of bandit gangs patronised by tribal chieftains and influential.





The riverine forests in Sindh and the southern belt of Punjab have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.





These areas are inaccessible and virtually a 'no-go area' for police and other law enforcement agencies. So as to remain an ideal refuge for the fugitives and bandit gangs operating in the region, according to ARY News.











