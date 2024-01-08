Amit Shah's likely visit comes weeks after a terror incident in Jammu's Poonch, in which four soldiers were killed and two injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles





Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit on Jammu on January 9 to review the security in the region, sources told India Today TV.





Amit Shah's likely visit comes weeks after a terror incident in Jammu's Poonch, in which four soldiers were killed and two injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles.





Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army chief General Manoj Pande visited Jammu in the aftermath of the Poonch attack.





During his visit, Amit Shah will visit the forward areas and take stock of the anti-terror operations in the area, sources said. He is also likely to chair a security review meeting in Jammu.





Besides this, the Home Minister is also likely to chair a meeting of top BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.





On January 2, Amit Shah chaired a security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir. At the meeting, discussions took place about better coordination amongst the police, the Army and CRPF to strengthen security, sources said.







