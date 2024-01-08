



Gilgit-Baltistan: The President of the Imamia Baltistan Association and a top Shia cleric, Syed Baqir Al Hussaini, has said that there is a "law of the jungle" working in Gilgit-Baltistan, adding that there is no constitution or law here.





According to the vernacular media Daily K2, the cleric said that the atmosphere in the region is deteriorating and great atrocities are being inflicted on the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.





Even the poorest guy cannot be jailed for spying against the country, yet there are those among us who are actively assisting the government.





People who do things may be traitors and not loyal to the country, he said, according to Daily K2.





"We need to keep an eye on such guys. There is a blind law. People who speak up for their rights are being imprisoned," the president of the Imamia Baltistan Association said.





He further stated that the people of Baltistan will never back down from the fight for their rights.





"It is being put in the schedule, but we want to assure that the papers for the notification of the fourth schedule will end here, but the people of Baltistan will never back down from the fight for their rights," he said.





"If the government does not abandon the ban, we will strongly protest; we will respond to bricks with stones; we will never show weakness at any stage. Total rejection of all decisions imposed from above," Syed Baqir Al Hussaini said, according to Daily K2.





Massive protests have continued in Gilgit-Baltistan against the Pakistani government despite the chilling cold over the new hike in wheat prices and non-fulfilment of promises, vernacular media Daily K2 reported.





The government, keeping the charter of demand of the All-Party Alliance, Awami Action Committee and Grand Jirga at the tip of the plough, started collecting the new price after fixing the price of wheat at (PKR) 3600 per bag.





After this, dozens of protestors gathered at sales points in Skardu in Gilgit Baltistan, which is under the Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) region.





They protested and refused to buy flour at the new price and returned home without buying flour from several sales points.





People have refused to accept the new prices and said that the government has come up with "anti-poor policies."







