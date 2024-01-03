



India is hosting UAE troops for the 'Desert Cyclone' exercise in Rajasthan to augment joint military capabilities and cooperation





India-UAE ‘Desert Cyclone’: The first-ever joint military exercise between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), named 'Desert Cyclone,' has commenced in Mahajan, Rajasthan. Slated to run from January 2 to 15, the exercise, as per the Defence Ministry, shall focus on strengthening cooperation in urban warfare tactics.





India-UAE To Focus On FIBUA (Urban Warfare) Ops



With 45 personnel from both the UAE Land Forces and the Indian Army's Mechanised Infantry Regiment, the exercise aims to enhance interoperability in sub-conventional operations. Specifically, the focus is on mastering Fighting in Built-Up Areas (FIBUA) within desert and semi-desert terrains, aligning with Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter on Peacekeeping Operations.





The drills involve setting up a Joint Surveillance Centre, executing Cordon and Search Operations, mastering Built-Up Area Domination, and practising Heliborne Operations. These activities serve to facilitate the exchange of best practices and foster collaboration between the two sides.





The exercise marks a significant milestone in fortifying the longstanding friendship and trust between India and the UAE. It signifies the commitment of both nations to achieving shared security objectives while further solidifying their bilateral relations.





Additionally, as per the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the friendship between India and the UAE is deeply rooted in cultural, religious, and economic connections spanning thousands of years. The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier highlighted potential areas of collaboration in defence, including the production and development of defence equipment, joint armed forces exercises (particularly naval exercises), information sharing on strategy and doctrines, and technical cooperation in Intermediate Jet Trainer, among others.





In recent years, the defence ties between India and the UAE have grown stronger, notably in defence training and the supply of defence inventory. Furthermore, both countries have engaged in regular exchange programs to deepen their defence cooperation.





This joint military exercise follows the successful conduct of the first-ever India-UAE Joint Air Forces exercise in September 2008 at the Al-Dhafra base in Abu Dhabi. India has also actively participated in the biennial International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) held in Abu Dhabi.







