In a developing maritime situation, the Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the Chinese ocean research vessel XIANG YANG HONG 03, which is reported to be heading towards Male, the capital of the Maldives. Defence sources have confirmed to WION that the Indian Navy is well aware of the presence of the vessel and has been monitoring its movement.





According to a social media post by @detresfa_ on X (formerly Twitter), the XIANG YANG HONG 03 is "heading to Male, Maldives" and has a history of conducting ocean surveys, with documented instances in 2019 and 2020. The vessel has been observed in key strategic locations such as the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea. Chinese research vessels, often perceived as spy ships, have been making regular forays into the Indian Ocean, heightening concerns about China's increasing maritime presence.





This anticipated visit of the Chinese research vessel to the Maldives coincides with the efforts of the new Maldivian government, led by President Mohamed Muizzu, to strengthen ties with China. President Muizzu recently visited China, where he signed new agreements and expanded engagements with Beijing.





Earlier on Monday, Sun Haiyan, the Vice Minister of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party, paid a courtesy call on the Maldives President. The President's office released a statement indicating that the Chinese official expressed interest in enhancing strategic bilateral relations and providing training possibilities for Maldivians across different sectors.





As relations with China strengthened, ties with India deteriorated during Muizzu's tenure. Three government ministers faced suspension this month for making derogatory remarks against PM Modi and India. The President, who came to power on an anti-India plank, has been calling for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel engaged in maintaining platforms for humanitarian purposes in the country.







