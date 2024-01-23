



Classification society Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) will provide third-party inspection services for the INS Sindhukirti submarine which is currently undergoing a ‘normal refit’ at Hindustan Shipyard (HSL), Visakhapatnam.





By providing third-party inspection, IRS is taking a step towards increasing the range of services to Indian Navy submarines.





IRS said it has been fully involved in ensuring onboard safety and quality standards through its dedicated surveyors; material testing & identification, including the establishment of new WPS / PQR and ensuring welder qualification thereon; undertaking joint inspections with Naval Authorities particularly for fabrication and renewals of key items made in India for the first time.





Furthermore, this is the first instance when a ship classification society is inspecting refits of submarines undertaken in India.





Cdr KK Dhawan (Retd), Head Defence IRS, stated: “Indian Register of Shipping thanks Hindustan Shipyard Ltd and Indian Navy for reposing their trust in IRS capabilities and assigning us the prestigious responsibility of ensuring that all work done on INS Sindhukirti fully meets the approved standards and the vessel returns to operational service with the highest level of reliability. IRS will leave no stone unturned to achieve this aim.”





INS Sindhukirti is a 3rd Kilo class diesel electric submarine. After completion of refit, the it will be combat-worthy and will join the active submarine fleet of the Indian Navy.







