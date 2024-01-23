



All about the new experiment on Vikram lander





In a historic achievement following its lunar mission, India's Chandrayaan-3 has repurposed its Vikram lander into a crucial navigational tool on the Moon's surface, according to a report by India Today.





Lunar Surface Beacon





Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander has transitioned into a lunar beacon, strategically placed to aid and guide future astronauts during lunar landings.





Collaborative Experiment With NASA





NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) joined forces in a pioneering experiment utilizing the Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) on the Vikram lander for precise laser range measurements.





Fiducial Point On The Moon





The LRA, a sophisticated instrument featuring eight corner-cube retroreflectors, now serves as a fiducial point—a precisely located reference marker—on the lunar surface, enduring the harsh lunar environment for decades.





Technological Marvel's Endurance





Weighing a mere 20 grams, the LRA is designed to withstand the challenging lunar conditions, showcasing the technological prowess and durability achieved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.





Lunar Night-Time Observation





During a lunar night time observation, the LRO detected signals reflected by the LRA, validating the success of the experiment.





Vikram Lander's Strategic Location





Touching down near the lunar South Pole on August 23, 2023, the Vikram lander holds a unique position as the only miniature LRA version in this strategically significant area, serving as a vital location marker for future lunar missions.





Essential Tool For Artemis Mission





As the Artemis mission gains momentum, the Vikram lander's LRA will play a crucial role in guiding astronauts and spacecraft during lunar landings in low-light conditions. It will also mark the positions of existing spacecraft for further exploration, emphasizing the global collaboration in advancing lunar knowledge for future manned and unmanned missions.







