



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the Aditya-L1 solar observatory





ISRO executed a key manoeuvre on Saturday, and successfully placed the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, India's first space-based solar observatory, to its final orbit Lagrange Point 1 location approximately 15 lakh kilometres away from Earth.





It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who broke the news first on the internet of the success of Aditya-L1 mission. ISRO as usual drew a blank and was not present anywhere on the internet or the mainstream media to provide viewers the live updates/information they were keenly looking for on the status of the crucial manoeuvre. CNN News-18 however ran a live show and informed the viewers that the mission had succeeded. Great work indeed from this News Network.





India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2024





What Is Lagrange Point 1?





Lagrange Point 1, or L1 point, represents one of the five equilibrium positions in the Earth-Sun system. At this point, gravitational forces from both bodies counteract the centrifugal force experienced by a smaller object, enabling it to maintain a stable position.





Within the Earth-Sun system, Lagrange Point 1 (L1) specifically resides between the Earth and the Sun, approximately 15 lakh kilometres away from Earth, in the direction facing the Sun.





Why ISRO Placed Aditya-L1 At Lagrange point 1?





ISRO positioned Aditya-L1 at Lagrange Point 1 (L1) due to the unique stability offered by this point in the Earth-Sun system. The gravitational forces at L1 create a stable environment, making it an ideal location for scientific observations and space missions, ensuring relative stability with respect to the larger celestial bodies. Aditya-L1 will provide crucial insights into solar mysteries. Now that it has reached Lagrange Point 1, Aditya-L1 will be able to view the sun without any eclipses.





What are objectives of Aditya-L1?





The major scientific objectives of the Aditya-L1 mission are:





• Study of the Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics. • Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionised plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares. • Observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment, providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun. • Physics of the solar corona and its heating mechanism. • Diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma: Temperature, velocity and density. • Development, dynamics and origin of coronal mass ejections (CMEs). • Identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona) which eventually leads to solar eruptive events. • Magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona. • Drivers for space weather (origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind).





Aditya-L1’S 127 Days Journey Into The Space: A Detailed Timeline



• January 6: ISRO inserted Aditya-L1 spacecraft in a complex manoeuvre in the halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1. • December 8: In-orbit health status check of Plasma Analyser Package for Aditya (PAPA). SUIT payload captures full-disk images of the Sun in near ultraviolet wavelengths. • December 1: Solar Wind Ion Spectrometer (SWIS) in the Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) payload becomes operational. • November 7: HELIOS captures the first High-Energy X-ray glimpse of Solar Flares. • October 8: Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre (TCM) performed to ensure the spacecraft is on its intended path towards Halo orbit insertion around L1. • September 30: Spacecraft escapes Earth's influence, en route to Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). • September 25: Assessment of space situation around Sun-Earth Lagrange Point L1. • September 19: Spacecraft travels to Sun-Earth L1 point. Commencement of scientific data collection. • September 18: Fourth Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#4) performed successfully, achieving a new orbit of 256 km x 121973 km. • September 10: Third Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#3) performed successfully, attaining a new orbit of 296 km x 71767 km. • September 05: Second Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#2) performed successfully, achieving a new orbit of 282 km x 40225 km. • September 03: First Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#1) performed successfully, placing the satellite in a new orbit of 245 km x 22459 km. • September 02: India's first solar observatory, Aditya-L1, begins its journey to the Sun-Earth L1 point, placed precisely into its intended orbit by the successful launch of PSLV-C57.







