



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reaffirmed Ukraine’s readiness for a “full and unconditional ceasefire” with Russia, emphasizing the urgent need for direct negotiations to bring an end to the ongoing conflict. This call for peace was made following a series of high-level discussions on Monday, including calls with US President Donald Trump and several European leaders.





In a public statement, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is not only prepared but eager to engage in direct talks with Russia, underscoring that Ukrainian representatives are ready to make substantial decisions if given the opportunity.





He insisted that the primary obstacle to progress is not Ukraine’s willingness, but rather the need for a mirrored readiness from Russia to participate in meaningful, constructive discussions. Zelenskyy also reiterated his openness to negotiations in any effective format or venue, mentioning Turkey, the Vatican, and Switzerland as possible hosts for these talks.





Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of sustained international pressure on Russia, particularly through stronger sanctions, should Moscow refuse to halt hostilities or present unreasonable demands. He warned that any dilution of the ceasefire proposal or disengagement by the United States would only serve to benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian leader called for the active involvement of both American and European representatives in the negotiation process to ensure balance and transparency, noting that every proposal deserves an honest evaluation.





This diplomatic push comes after President Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine would “immediately” begin negotiations toward a ceasefire, following his separate calls with both Putin and Zelenskyy. Trump expressed optimism that his efforts, combined with the willingness of European leaders and the Vatican’s offer to host the talks, could pave the way for a truce and a lasting peace agreement.





European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have all voiced strong support for immediate discussions and a unified approach to ending the war.





Despite these diplomatic moves, there remain significant challenges. Recent talks in Istanbul failed to produce a breakthrough, with Ukraine’s delegation expressing frustration over Russia’s reluctance to send empowered negotiators and Moscow’s insistence on maximalist demands, such as Ukrainian troop withdrawals from its own territory. Nonetheless, both sides agreed to a prisoner exchange, signalling at least some willingness to engage on humanitarian issues.





Zelenskyy’s renewed call for an unconditional ceasefire and direct negotiations-backed by the US, European allies, and the Vatican-marks a pivotal moment in diplomatic efforts to end the war. However, the success of these initiatives hinges on Russia’s willingness to engage sincerely and the continued unity and involvement of Western partners.





Based On ANI Report







