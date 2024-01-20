Sikh separatist leader and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is pictured in his office

UP ATS arrests three terrorists with alleged SFJ links planning disruptions at Ayodhya event. Group received instructions from Khalistan supporter

LUCKNOW: Amid the euphoria around the upcoming consecration ceremony the rituals of which are already on in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS), on Friday, arrested three persons, allegedly linked to banned outfit Sikhs for Justice. Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), is led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun,





The trio were reportedly planning to raise the flag of SFJ and raise slogans demanding separate land for Sikhs in Punjab during the consecration ceremony.The ATS claimed they were inspired by recent incidents, including the Parliament security breach in Delhi.





The arrested individuals Identified as Shankarlal Dusad alias Jajod, Ajit Kumar, and Pradeep Poonia, all three hail from Rajasthan and have been in constant touch with Pannun, said ATS officials. Meanwhile, Pannun released an audio message acknowledging that the arrested persons were the members of organization. An investigation into this claim is on.





As per the ATS, SFJ was banned by MHA on July 10, 2019, under the UAPA, designating Pannun as an ‘individual terrorist’ on July 1, 2020. Since 2019, the mercenary had been under NIA’s lens.





As per Director General of police (law and order) Prashant Kumar, UP ATS was conducting a special surveillance and security operation in the light of the upcoming consecration ceremony.





“Acting on intelligence reports about a potential threat, UP ATS identified and tracked a suspicious vehicle in Ayodhya. The occupants of the white Scorpio (HR51BX3753) visited various sensitive locations before heading towards Trimurti Hotel. Subsequently, the individuals were intercepted and apprehended,” Kumar said.





During interrogation, the trio admitted that they were members of SFJ. Further investigation revealed that Shankarlal was a history sheeter with two murder cases registered against him in Bikaner.





Following Shankarlal's interrogation, UP ATS revealed that the group received directives from Khalistan supporter Harminder Singh, also known as Landa who is currently abroad. Singh, acting as an intermediary, transmitted Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's instructions for conducting reconnaissance in Ayodhya, providing a map, and awaiting further guidance for a planned event. The ATS noted that the group sought to conceal their activities by displaying a Ram flag on their vehicle.







