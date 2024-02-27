



Amritsar: US Ambassador, Eric Garcetti, paid a visit to the iconic Golden Temple in Amritsar.





Speaking to ANI, Ambassador Garcetti shared a deep personal desire to visit the Golden Temple, saying, "It's been a dream of mine to come to the Golden Temple ever since I was a little boy."





Additionally, he reminisced about the stories his parents shared, painting vivid pictures of the temple's beauty and significance.





"My mother and father came, here to the Golden Temple when they were just married in their 20s. And as a child, they told me stories of coming to this beautiful place, a place where not only you could feel its beauty, but you could see its beauty," he added.





For Garcetti, the Golden Temple has held a cherished place in his heart since childhood, nurturing a long-standing dream that finally found fulfilment during his recent visit.





"Today, that dream came true," he expressed with palpable emotion.





During his time at the temple, Ambassador Garcetti immersed himself in its spiritual ambience, participating in humble acts of service like washing dishes alongside his Sikh brothers.





"I was happy to wash some dishes alongside my brothers, to be able to see the kitchen, which feeds so many people," the US Ambassador told ANI.





Expressing profound gratitude to his hosts and the Sikh community, Ambassador Garcetti emphasized the Golden Temple's role as a beacon of peace and harmony. He stated, "I want to thank Mr. President and the host that I've had here, who welcomed me not just as a friend of the Sikh community, of the Punjabi community, but just as a friend of humanity, and who showed me that this place isn't just a sacred spot because of what it represents, not just because of the history of the past, but because of the way that it makes service and beauty come alive now."





Furthermore, he spoke passionately about his upbringing in California, where Sikh heritage intertwined deeply with the state's cultural fabric.





" I grew up going to the Gurdwara with my father. I've always had a very close relationship with the Sikh community.," Garcetti shared, his voice filled with emotion.





The ambassador's visit resonated not only with diplomatic significance but also with personal resonance, showcasing the enduring bonds between nations and the power of shared values. His words echoed sentiments of friendship, solidarity, and a shared commitment to fostering peace and prosperity on a global scale.





