



Baluchistan: Two people have reportedly gone missing after being detained by Pakistani forces in the Kohlu and Kahan areas of Baluchistan, reported the Baluchistan Post.





According to the reports, one person was identified as Tariq, a tailor, who resides in the city of Kohlu and was detained on Saturday.





Moreover, his whereabouts and condition since then have remained unknown, according to the Baluchistan Post.





Another person, Abdullah Shah, was taken into custody at the Fazal Check Post in Kahan and has been missing since then.





Reportedly, the rising cases of enforced disappearances have increased anxiety within the region, especially for Tariq's family.





Tariq's family has previously suffered from the enforced disappearance of another member, Dilwash, who was detained seven years ago en route to Sibi and has remained missing, according to the Baluchistan Post.





Earlier this month, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) in a statement, said, "No day passes in Baluchistan when an operation is not taking place" in any area of Baluchistan, it has become the state's practice to pick up people in the name of an operation in an area or village and later kill them.





In recent days, there has been an increase in the ongoing operations in Baluchistan. While on the one hand, the killing of Baloch people continues, on the other hand, the state persecution against other subjugated nations within Pakistan is not stopping."





The statement also demanded that Pakistan stop the ongoing genocide in Baluchistan">Baluchistan.





It demanded the "cessation of human rights abuses in Baluchistan, the recovery of people who were forcibly arrested during the Tutak operation, the criminals involved in the murder of Hidayat Lohar and their being brought to justice, saying that the state should understand that the people of Baluchistan are human beings."





