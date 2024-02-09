Adani's DRISHTI-10 Remotely Piloted Aircraft Undertakes Its Maiden Flight
In a significant step Remotely Piloted Aircraft Drishti-10, manufactured by Adani Defence, undertook its maiden flight further augmenting India's maritime surveillance.
The Drishti-10 Starliner, an indigenously manufactured unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), is a significant step towards India's quest for self-reliance in maritime supremacy and ISR technology. The drone is an advanced Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform with the following features:
36 hours of endurance450 kg payload capacityEnhanced naval capabilitiesStrengthened preparedness for maritime surveillance and reconnaissance
On January 10, 2024, the Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar unveiled the Drishti 10 Starliner drones at Adani Defence's Aerospace Park in Hyderabad.
Drishti 10 'Starliner' is an advanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform with 36 hours endurance, 450 kgs payload capacity, the only all-weather military platform with STANAG 4671 certification, and clear to fly in both segregated and unsegregated airspace.
Adani Defence and Aerospace has already established capabilities in a wide domain such as small arms, unmanned aerial vehicles, radars, defence electronics and avionics, tactical communication systems and electro-optical systems to support the Army and other paramilitary forces.
Adani Defence has established India's first unmanned aerial vehicles manufacturing facility, India's first private sector small arms manufacturing facility and is currently setting up India's first comprehensive aircraft MRO or maintenance, repair and overhaul facility to ensure safety and airworthiness as per to international standards.
No comments:
Post a Comment