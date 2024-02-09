



In a significant step Remotely Piloted Aircraft Drishti-10, manufactured by Adani Defence, undertook its maiden flight further augmenting India's maritime surveillance.





The Drishti-10 Starliner, an indigenously manufactured unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), is a significant step towards India's quest for self-reliance in maritime supremacy and ISR technology. The drone is an advanced Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform with the following features:





36 hours of endurance 450 kg payload capacity Enhanced naval capabilities Strengthened preparedness for maritime surveillance and reconnaissance





On January 10, 2024, the Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar unveiled the Drishti 10 Starliner drones at Adani Defence's Aerospace Park in Hyderabad.





Drishti 10 'Starliner' is an advanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform with 36 hours endurance, 450 kgs payload capacity, the only all-weather military platform with STANAG 4671 certification, and clear to fly in both segregated and unsegregated airspace.



