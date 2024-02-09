

New Delhi: Embraer Defence & Security and Mahindra announced tod ay that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the objective of jointly fulfilling the acquisition of the C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft by the Indian Air Force in its upcoming Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) procurement project. The MoU was signed at the Embassy of Brazil in New Delhi.





“We are honoured to announce this MoU with Mahindra. India has a diverse and strong defence and aerospace industry and we have chosen Mahindra as our partner to jointly pursue the MTA programme” said Bosco da Costa Junior, President & CEO, Embraer Defence & Security. He added, “India is a key market for Embraer and we fully support India’s ambitions for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. We see this partnership as a symbol of strengthening relations between Brazil and India and a way to foster Global South cooperation.”





Embraer and Mahindra will engage with the Indian Air Force to identify the next steps of the MTA programme, as well as contact the local aerospace industry in India to start developing the industrialisation plan for the project.





Vinod Sahay, President, Aerospace & Defence Sector and Member of Group Executive Board, Mahindra said, “We are proud to start this partnership with Embraer, a company that is known for its engineering excellence and a unique portfolio of aircraft and systems. The C-390 Millennium is the most advanced military airlifter in the market, and we believe that this partnership will not only bolster the operational prowess of the Indian Air Force, but also provide an efficient industrialisation solution that aligns seamlessly with the objectives of Make in India.”





The MoU was signed by Embraer Defense & Security and Mahindra Defence Systems, a 100% owned subsidiary of Mahindra, which focuses on armoured transport and security-related products including electronics.





Embraer has an established presence in India across the fields of defense, commercial aviation and executive aviation. In August 2023, Embraer held a C-390 Millennium Day in New Delhi, India to deepen engagement with the local aerospace industry which was very well attended by the Indian ecosystem.





The C-390 Millennium multi-mission tactical transport aircraft offers unmatched mobility, combining high productivity and operating flexibility with low operating costs, which is an unbeatable combination.





Since entering operation with the Brazilian Air Force in 2019 and most recently with the Portuguese Air Force in 2023, the C-390 has proven its capacity, reliability, and performance. The current fleet of aircraft in operation has accumulated more than 11500 flight hours, with operational availability of around 80% and mission completion rates above 99%, demonstrating exceptional productivity in the category. The C-390 Millennium attained its Full Operational Capability status by the Brazilian Air Force in 2023, which endorses the platform’s capability to carry out all missions it was designed to undertake.





To date, the C-390 Millennium has been selected by Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic and most recently, South Korea.





The C-390, the most modern military transport aircraft in the market, can carry more payload (26 t) compared to other medium-sized military transport aircraft and flies 870 km/h (470 knot). It is capable of performing a wide range of missions such as transporting and dropping cargo and troops, medical evacuation, search and rescue, aerial firefighting, and humanitarian missions, operating on temporary or unpaved runways such as packed earth, soil, and gravel. The aircraft configured with air-to-air refuelling equipment, with the designation KC-390, has already proven its aerial refuelling capacity both as a tanker and as a receiver, in this case by receiving fuel from another KC-390 using pods installed under the wings.





The collaboration around the C-390 Millennium will bring the latest technology in terms of aerospace & military transport aircraft to India. Both Embraer and Mahindra will explore the potential to turn India into a future hub of the C-390 aircraft for the region.





About Mahindra





Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.





The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.





About Embraer





A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defence and Security, and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services and Support to customers after-sales.





Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 Million passengers a year.





Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high- value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service, and parts distribution centres, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.







