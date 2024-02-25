



According to a military source speaking to APA , Azerbaijani authorities have detailed knowledge of the technical specifications of the weapons supplied to Armenia by India. The source also claims that Azerbaijan can destroy these weapons and the general reputation of India's military industry in a very short time.





"It seems India sees Armenia as a military field and wants to test its military equipment there. The effect of these weapons on the ratio of forces is zero. Azerbaijan can destroy these weapons and the general reputation of India's military industry in a very short time," the military source said.





Armenia is a long time ally of Russia, but it has leaned away from Moscow in recent years. Armenia is working intensively to increase the level of defence capability.







