



TATA Advanced Systems Limited will manufacture detailed parts and sub-assemblies for Airbus Defence and Space at various locations in India





Hyderabad: TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) will manufacture detailed parts and sub-assemblies for Airbus Defence and Space at various locations in India. The latter received approval from the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA), the Indian regulatory authority, to produce detailed parts and sub-assemblies in India.





The certificate of approval was presented by Sanjay Chawla, director general of aeronautical quality Assurance, to Michael Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space, and Masood Hussainy, head, aerostructures and aeroengines, TASL, at the C295 Main Components Assembly facility in Hyderabad.





"All detailed parts for the C295 will be manufactured in India under exacting quality standards. We continue to work in strong partnership with TASL to apply a robust and comprehensive quality framework for successful aircraft manufacturing in India,” said Jorge Tamarit Degenhardt, VP - head of C295 India Program, Airbus Defence and Space.





India formalised the acquisition of 56 Airbus C295 aircraft to replace the Indian Air Force (IAF) legacy AVRO fleet, in September 2021. Under the contractual agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in ‘fly-away’ condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain. The remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by TASL in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies. The first C295 aircraft was delivered to the Indian Air Force in September 2023.







