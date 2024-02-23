



New Delhi: On the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan met with the Chiefs of Defence from the friendly countries, defence officials said.





In the meeting held on Thursday, General Chauhan exchanged views on the security challenges and enhancing defence cooperation with the chiefs of other countries.





General Chauhan was also accompanied by other Indian senior defence personnel.





Earlier on Thursday, the CDS held a meeting with French Navy Chief Admiral Nicolas Vaujour and discussed issues of mutual strategic interest, security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region and furthering maritime collaboration. The two sides affirmed the significant progress in bilateral defence cooperation between two nations.





In a post on X, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff stated, "Admiral Nicolas Vaujour, French Chief of Naval Staff called on General Anil Chauhan, #CDS_India. Discussions held on issues of mutual #strategicinterest, #securitychallenges in the #IOR and furthering maritime collaboration, duly affirming the significant progress in bilateral #DefenceCooperation between both nations."





Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.





The ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue is being held in Delhi from February 21-23.





Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is the Chief Guest and keynote speaker of the summit. He, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inaugurated the Raisina Dialogue here on Wednesday evening.





It is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation.





Ministers, National Security Advisors, senior officials and representatives of industry, technology, finance and other sectors from more than 100 nations are participating in the Raisina Dialogue.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs the thematic pillars of Raisina Dialogue are - "Tech Frontiers: Regulations and Realities, Peace with the Planet: Invest and Innovate, War and Peace: Armouries and Asymmetries, Decolonising Multilateralism: Institutions and Inclusion, The Post-2030 Agenda: People and Progress."





