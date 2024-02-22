



The Maritime Technical Exposition MTEX-24 stands as a special attraction in the MILAN 2024 taking place in Visakhapatnam. MTEX-24 showcases the latest advancements in naval technology.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated MTEX-24, a three-day defence exposition as part of MILAN 2024 yesterday. MTEX-24 highlights India's push towards self-reliance in the defence sector. It showcases the latest advancements in naval technology like shipbuilding, communication systems, cybersecurity, and sustainable energy solutions developed by the Indian industry. Major players from the Indian defence production, defence start-ups, defence PSUs and Indian Naval organisations are taking part in MTEX-24.





This exposition fosters collaboration and knowledge exchange between industry leaders, researchers, and defence professionals. By facilitating knowledge exchange and promoting self-reliance, MTEX 24 will propel the Indian maritime industry forward, contributing to a more secure and prosperous future.











