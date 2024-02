Test firing of ship-Borne BrahMos variant from Navy's stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Kochi

The BrahMos-NG supersonic cruise missile is expected to begin flight testing before the end of 2025 said General Manager for Market Promotion & Export of BrahMos Aerospace Praveen Pathak told TASS at the World Defence Show.. The BrahMos-NG is a supersonic cruise missile developed by the joint company BrahMos Aerospace, a Russian-Indian venture.

However, in October 2022, BrahMos Aerospace CEO Atul Rane announced that the qualification trials of the BrahMos NG missile would begin in early 2024.





"In parallel with construction of the plant scheduled to start operations in late 2025 - early 2026, first flight specimens of the new BrahMos-NG missile will be assembled for fight tests. They are planned to be assembled, and flight tests will start by the end of 2025," Pathak said.





No preconditions are in place at the moment that the stated timeframe will not be observed, the general manager added.