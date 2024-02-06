Test firing of ship-Borne BrahMos variant from Navy's stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Kochi

"In parallel with construction of the plant scheduled to start operations in late 2025 - early 2026, first flight specimens of the new BrahMos-NG missile will be assembled for fight tests. They are planned to be assembled, and flight tests will start by the end of 2025," Pathak said.





No preconditions are in place at the moment that the stated timeframe will not be observed, the general manager added.



