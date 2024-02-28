The four astronauts received their wings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday introduced the four astronauts selected for the Gaganyaan mission, slated to mark the country's first manned spaceflight.





The four astronauts received their wings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. Alumni of the National Defence Academy (NDA), the four astronauts have undergone comprehensive training in Russia and India to prepare for their maiden spaceflight.





"India is proud of Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla," PM Modi said as he gave the astronauts their wings.





Meet The First Gaganyaan Crew





At the helm of this historic endeavour is Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, a distinguished fighter pilot with an illustrious career in the Indian Air Force (IAF).





Born on August 26, 1976, in Thiruvazhiyad, Kerala, Group Captain Nair's journey into the skies began after his studies at the National Defence Academy (NDA). Commissioned on December 19, 1998, in the fighter stream of the IAF, he has since accumulated approximately 3,000 hours of flying experience across a diverse fleet, including the formidable Su-30MKI, MiG-21, and MiG-29, among others.





His expertise as a Category A Flying Instructor and Test Pilot underscores his pivotal role in commanding a premier Su-30 Squadron.





Similarly, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, born in Chennai, on April 19, 1982, was decorated early in his career, having got President’s Gold Medal and Sword of Honour at Air Force Academy. He was commissioned on June 21, 2003, in the IAF’s fighter stream. An alumnus of National Defence Academy (NDA), he is the second most experienced pilot after Group Captain Nair who has done about 2,900 hours of flying. He worked as a Flying Instructor and a Test Pilot. Krishnan has flown a variety of aircraft, including Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-21, Mig-29, Jaguar, Dornier and An-32. The Group Captain is also an alumnus of DSSC, Wellington.

The third Group Captain is Angad Pratap,42, a Flying Instructor and a Test Pilot, with approximately 2,000 hours of flying experience. He was commissioned on December 18, 2004 in the fighter stream of IAF after passing out from the NDA, said sources. Like his senior colleague, he too has flown both fighter as well as transporter aircraft, including Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32. The Group Captain was born in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on July 17, 1982.

Lastly, Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla is a Fighter Combat Leader and a Test Pilot with approximately 2,000 hours of flying experience. Born in Lucknow on October 10, 1985, he went to the NDA and was commissioned on June 17, 2006 in the fighter stream. Among the aircrafts he flew so far include Su-30MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X extended his wishes to the four pilots for getting selected for the Gaganyaan mission.

“The aspirations and ambitions of New India is set to take a giant leap as PM Shri @narendramodi unveils and hands over wings to the four Indian astronaut-designates. I extend my best wishes to Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla for getting selected for the #Gaganyaan Mission. I am confident that they will rise to the occasion and help India in realising the dream of its first #indigenous manned space flight,” he posted.

An Indian Air Force spokesperson said it is a matter of immense pride for the IAF that four fighter pilots have been shortlisted for the mission.

Three of four pilots, who have been undergoing trials and tests to make them ready for the mission, will be launched to an orbit of 400 km for three days and brought back to earth safely by landing in Indian sea waters.

