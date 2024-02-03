



Visakhapatnam: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the central government is committed to fulfilling the needs of the Indian Army and highlighted that there has been an increase in respect for the country on the global stage.





Singh arrived in Visakhapatnam to attend the commissioning ceremony of 'INS Sandhayak' scheduled for tomorrow.





"Be it the Defence Minister, Naval Chief, or other officers, or be it our Naval warriors, they all should have a cordial relationship. This relationship cannot be brought about by discipline but by giving time to each other. PM Modi regularly visits our soldiers at the borders and interacts with them one-on-one. Meeting informally holds a lot of significance. It gives rise to a sense of confidence in our forces. As far as the Indian Navy is concerned, I would like to congratulate you all for improving your stature and significance. I would congratulate all ranks of the Navy for the miraculous developments being made in the institution," Rajnath Singh said while addressing the Indian Navy personnel at 'Bara Khana'.





"The government is committed to fulfilling the needs of the Indian Army. I greet the Indian army for fulfilling its responsibilities despite having limited resources," he added.





The Defence Minister further highlighted, "I am not exaggerating it but I would like to say that there has been an increased respect for the Indian Navy. I would like to congratulate the Navy for having done such charismatic work during the past few years. The credit goes to all of you."





"It fills us with pride that respect for the country has broadened on the global stage. Earlier, when we spoke on an international forum, we were not heard with much gravity, which should have been there. But today, when India speaks on an international platform, the world is all ears," he added.





Meanwhile, Singh was also seen interacting with the navy personnel.





