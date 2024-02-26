



New Delhi: Foreign Minister of Latvia, Krisjanis Karins participated in the Raisina Dialogue 2024. While speaking to ANI on February 24, Karins talked about bilateral relations between India and Latvia. He informed that the diplomatic relations between the two countries are very good and are going in a positive direction.





He also said that India has a huge role to play in the Indo-Pacific region. "The diplomatic relations with India and Latvia are actually very good. We have an embassy here in New Delhi, and the Indian government has recently made a decision to open up an embassy in Riga. So the bilateral relationships are very good.





And the relationship between the European Union and India is also growing and developing in a very positive direction." “I think India has a very big role to play, of course, here in the Indo-Pacific, India is the big power. As a big democracy here in Indo-Pacific, it is very important that we work Europe works together with India. The world needs stability. In this part of the world, India has a huge role to play. Taking the economic weight combined with its democratic values, I think India has an ever big role to play also in world diplomacy.”





