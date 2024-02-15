



In addition to the SLCM, the Indian defence forces are expected to acquire an 800km strike range land attack cruise missile. Discussions regarding the acquisition are set to take place in the defence ministry this week





New Delhi: India is planning to conduct test of a 500-kilometre strike range Submarine Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM) from the east coast next month, according to defence officials. Additionally, the Defence Ministry is aiming to consider the procurement of an 800-kilometre strike-range land attack cruise missile in an upcoming meeting scheduled for this week.





A Leap Forward: The 500 km Range SLCM





The upcoming test firing of the 500 kilometre strike range cruise missile represents a significant milestone in India’s defence capabilities, with the missile system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), officials revealed. This Submarine Launched Cruise Missile is slated to become a pivotal component of the indigenously manufactured submarines under Project 75 (India) by the Indian Navy. The successful implementation of technologies such as thrust vector control and in-flight wing deployment has made this milestone possible.





Integral to the rocket force planned for the future, the cruise missiles, alongside short and medium-range ballistic missiles, are poised to play a crucial role in India’s defence strategy. The SLCM boasts two variants: the Land Attack Cruise Missile (LACM) and the Anti-Ship Cruise Missile (ASCM), incorporating advanced technologies such as thrust vector control and in-flight wing deployment.





A previous trial of the SLCM conducted in February 2023 achieved all mission objectives with a range of 402 km, showcasing its effectiveness. Indian industries, including Larsen and Toubro, Godrej, and Sameer, collaborate with DRDO in this program.





India’s existing supersonic BrahMos missiles, capable of striking targets beyond 800 km, have already demonstrated success in exports. India also aims to offer these capabilities to friendly foreign countries once fully tested and integrated into its defence forces.