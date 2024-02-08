



India's Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to scrap the Free Movement Regime with Myanmar to maintain the demographic structure of the nation's north-eastern part, Home Minister Amit Shah said.





"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India’s North Eastern States bordering Myanmar. Since the Ministry of External Affairs is currently in the process of scrapping it, MHA has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR," Amit Shah wrote on X.





Earlier on Tuesday (Feb 6), Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the central government has decided to build a fence along the entire 1643-kilometre Indo-Myanmar border.





Furthermore, a patrol track will be constructed along the border to enhance surveillance.





Shah added that the government has already fenced a 10 km stretch in Moreh, Manipur.





Additionally, there are two ongoing pilot projects involving fencing through a Hybrid Surveillance System (HSS). These projects will cover a stretch of 1 km each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, the Union Home Minister added.







