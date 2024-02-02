The SAMHO gun-launched anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) developed by ARDE for Arjun MBTs





India takes giant leap towards self-reliance by developing indigenous SAMHO (or Semi-Active Mission Homing) missile to ‘annihilate’ enemy armour





With the development and successful operational testing of SAMHO, which is an anti-tank guided missile designed to target armoured vehicles developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), India has climbed another huge step in the ladder towards Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance) in defence sector





India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced a critical milestone, the 120 mm Cannon Launched Missile Development Program (CLMDP) also called as SAMHO which has successfully completed all trials and now is ready for production.





This marks a significant advancement in India’s anti-tank warfare capabilities. The first trial of the missile was conducted on September 22, 2020 from the Arjun tank. It was then tested in October 2020 and thirdly in June 2022. The successful actual firing test occurred on August 4, 2022.





Designed for development on the Arjun MBT (Main Battle Tank), SAMHO packs a powerful punch against modern and future armoured tests. Its semi-active laser homing guidance system allows for precise targeting of enemy main battle tanks protected by explosive reactive armour, hardened point targets and even low flying helicopters. The weapon system also employs HEAT (High Explosive Anti -Tank Warhead) to destroy heavily armoured modern armoured vehicles and tanks.





The SAMHO boasts impressive versatility with two distinct firing modes, the first one being the Top Attack Lifted Trajectory, which is perfect for engaging heavily armoured targets from above, offering enhanced protection against countermeasures. This mode allows a range of 2-5 km. The second is Direct (Flat) Trajectory which is ideal for situations requiring rapid engagements or targeting at closer distances. This provides a range of 1.5 to 2km.





About ATGMs





Weapon systems like the SAMHO are basically Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM). The ATGM are primarity designed to hit and destroy heavily armored military vehicles. The missile can be transported by a single soldier to larger mounted tripods. These types of missiles rely on an electro-optical image seeker and are often called fire and forget missiles. SAMHO and its flexibility extends to its guidance system. It can receive laser targeting information from either the co mounted laser designator on the Arjun tank or separate third party designator maximizing operational possibilities.





The successful development of the SAMHO represent a great leap in India’s quest for self-reliance in defence and also critical defence technologies. Its potent capabilities enhance the offensive as well as defensive firepower of the Arjun Tank, providing a formidable advantage on the battlefield. Additionally, the versatility of the platform suggests potential integration with other armoured vehicles in the future, further bolstering India’s ground forces. The DRDO is also looking forward to integrate the SAMHO missiles on the T-90 Bhishma Tanks used by the Indian Army’s Armoured Corps.











