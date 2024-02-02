



As many as 21 ships are under construction at three shipyards including two Pollution Control Vessels which will be frontline ships for combating marine pollution in its Area of Responsibility





Mumbai: In a bid to enhance the security in the maritime zones, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is expanding its fleet and is set to acquire new ships and aircraft.





The CCG deploys 50-60 ships and 10-12 aircraft daily.





As many as 16 DHRUV MK-III aircraft have been inducted into ICG. Further, a contract towards procurement of two additional Dornier aircraft has been concluded and a contract for nine DHRUV is likely to be finalised soon.





Additionally, procurement of eight Dornier aircraft and six Multi-Mission Maritime Surveillance aircraft is also in the pipeline to strengthen the operational capability of the Indian Coast Guard. Six Dornier aircraft have also been upgraded with state-of-the-art system/ sensors as part of 17 ICG Dornier Mid-Life Upgrade contract with HAL, Kanpur for modernisation of ICG aircraft.





“Majority of our assets are indigenously manufactured and about 90% of our capital budget is spent on indigenous assets,” officials said





In compliance with GoI’s strategic vision for a ‘Digital Armed Force’, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and TCIL have made a transformative agreement for accomplishment of Digital Coast Guard (DCG) mission. This is one of the major initiatives towards paperless offices.







