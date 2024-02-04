



In a ground breaking move, the recent interim budget declaration on February 1, 2024, promises a substantial boost to the railway industry, specifically targeting freight services. The finance minister's proposal includes a noteworthy increase in capital expenditure for railways, allocating a staggering ₹2.55 lakh crores. This injection of funds is poised to revolutionize infrastructure and spur economic growth, with the transformative Jupiter Wagon taking centre stage. Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, Jupiter Wagons Limited, a private Indian manufacturer, is set to reshape cargo transportation and drive growth for wagon manufacturing companies.





The recent acquisition of a substantial order for 4,000 BOXNS wagons from Indian Railways solidifies Jupiter Wagons Limited's position as a premier player in Indian wagon manufacturing. Additional contracts from the Defence Ministry for Bogie Open Military (BOM) Wagons and private customers for Double Decker Automobile Carriers underscore the company's commitment to cutting-edge technology, aligning with the principles of Atmanirbhar Bharat. In the braking systems division, Jupiter Wagons secured an order for axle-mounted disc brake systems amounting to ₹112 crore, further enhancing its Order Backlog, which now stands at approximately ₹7,074, providing increased visibility.





The Ministry of Defence contract for the manufacturing and supply of 697 Bogie Open Military (BOM) Wagons, valued at ₹473 crore, is a significant milestone. The stock has witnessed an astounding 265 per cent rise in the last year and delivered mega multi-bagger returns of 1,738.78 per cent in the last three years. This multi-bagger stock is one to watch, with promising growth prospects on the horizon.





This report is auto-generated from news service agency







