Ordnance Factory Tiruchirappalli developed Stabilized Remote Controlled Gun(SRCG)





The Stabilised Remote Control Guns (SRCG) will enhance the capability of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard to accurately engage small targets that post a threat to ships in an asymmetric environment, both by day and night.





The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract on February 14, 2024 with Advanced Weapon Equipment India Ltd. (AWEIL), Kanpur for manufacturing & supply of a total of 463 indigenously manufactured 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Guns (SRCG) for the Indian Navy & Indian Coast Guard at a total cost of ₹1,752.13 crores, with Indigenous Content (IC) of more than 85%.





Ordnance Factory Tiruchirappalli had already launched (pic above) a Stabilized Remote Controlled Gun(SRCG). It comes with a 12.7mm M2 machine gun can remotely engage small boats with high accuracy during day & night. The SRCG can be mounted on warships/patrol boats.





This acquisition will provide further boost to the vision of "Atmanirbharta in Defence". This contract will also open up a large avenue in defence manufacturing for over 125 Indian Vendors and DPSUs for over a period of 5 years.





(With Inputs from PIB)







