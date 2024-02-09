



New Delhi: The visiting Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.





Welcoming Mahmud, the President conveyed felicitations to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her unprecedented fourth consecutive term as Prime Minister of Bangladesh. She expressed confidence that under her leadership, Bangladesh will achieve new milestones of progress and prosperity, an official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.





"The President said that a strong, stable and prosperous Bangladesh is in India's interest, and there is immense political will on both sides to see the relationship grow," the statement added.





The President expressed satisfaction at the progress made in almost all areas of bilateral cooperation, such as border and security, trade, connectivity, power, infrastructure, people-to-people contacts, etc. She noted that both sides have been reviving rail, road and waterways that traditionally linked the people and economies on both sides and are also simultaneously creating new connectivity links.





"HFM Dr. Hasan Mahmud, MP called on the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. HP of India congratulated HPM Sheikh Hasina for being one of the longest-serving women Prime Ministers and forming the Govt. for an unprecedented 5th term," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh, in a post on X.





Mahmud, who is on a visit to India from February 7-9, arrived in the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday. The Bangladesh Foreign Minister thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian government for inviting him. Notably, this is Mahmud's first foreign visit after assuming office.





Earlier in the day, Mahmud also met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. During the meeting, Mahmud requested India's support in ensuring supply of essential commodities and further improving trade and commerce ties with India.





In a post on X, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "Hon'ble Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr Hasan Mahmud, MP met Minister of Commerce and Industry of India Mr Piyush Goyal. He requested India's support in ensuring the supply of essential commodities and further improving trade and commerce relations with India."





Notably, this is Mahmud's first foreign visit after being sworn into the new Bangladesh government following Sheikh Hasina's historic victory, securing a consecutive fourth term as Prime Minister.





Hasan Mahmud, who hails from Chittagong in the southeast of Bangladesh, served as Deputy Foreign Minister during Sheikh Hasina's second term during 2009-2014. Hasina's party, the Awami League, secured 223 seats to form the government in the elections held on January 7.





The Awami League government named its 36-member cabinet after President Mohammad Shahabuddin invited them to form the government.





