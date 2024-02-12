



Bangalore: In a bid to increase its industry presence in Karnataka, Wales has expressed to engage in semiconductor, aerospace and automotive sectors among others.





Leading the Wales Delegation, David T C Davies, Secretary of State for Wales, (United Kingdom), said on Monday during the Round Table Meeting with the Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil that Wales and Karnataka have potential opportunities to promote bilateral business.





Highlighting the opportunities, Davies said, "Wales has strengths in many other areas, such as Food and Drink, MedTech, FinTech and renewable energy. There's plenty to build on and the chance to forge closer links in the future."





Speaking on the occasion Minister MB Patil claimed that there are potential opportunities in defence, machine tools, clean energy and manufacturing sectors also. He also informed that the state would bring in a clean energy policy.





Appraising the proposed global standard KHIR-City on about 2,000 acres, the Minister offered the Wales delegation to consider investing in the project.





Emphasising that the fintech sector is set to evolve, he opined that there were opportunities for collaboration in the Higher Education sector as well.





MB Patil also assured that the government was ready to provide manpower with adequate training required for medical staff in Wales.





British High Commissioner Chandru Iyer, Industries Minister Principal Secretary S. Selvakumar, Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, and Representatives of Tesco, AMR, Rolls-Royce, Micronclean, HSBC and Revolut were present.





