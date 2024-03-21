Dubbed Agnibaan SOrTeD, the Sub Orbital Technology Demonstrator mission will see the maiden launch from India's first private launchpad which has been developed with assistance from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)





Agnikul Cosmos is all set to conduct the maiden launch of the Agnibaan launch vehicle on Friday. The maiden test is aimed at validating the working of the first stage of the rocket that will power the vehicle in future missions.





Dubbed Agnibaan SOrTeD, the Sub Orbital Technology Demonstrator mission will see the maiden launch from India's first private launchpad which has been developed with assistance from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





The launch will be attended by ISRO chief S Somnath, who has been widely supportive of the idea of developing a private aerospace industry in the country. Agnikul Cosmos is the second private company aiming to develop its launch vehicle after Skyroot tested its Vikram-I rocket.

What is Agnikul Attempting?





The maiden SOrTeD mission is aimed at three critical components, which include demonstrating India's first launch from a private launchpad, showcasing the country's first semi-cryogenic engine-powered rocket launch and using the first single-piece 3D-printed engine designed and built indigenously to power a launch vehicle.





Agnibaan is a three-stage rocket with the first stage powered by seven Agnite engines each delivering 25 kN of thrust at sea level. "All of these engines are electric pump-fed engines allowing for simplified engine design and highly configurable engine clustering architectures," Agnikul Cosmos said.



